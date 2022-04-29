Georgia sets draft record with five defenders selected in first round

Getty Images

The first round of the NFL draft began with Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker going to the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall choice. The first round ended with the Vikings selecting Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

In between, three of Walker and Cine’s defensive teammates were drafted.

The Bulldogs became the first team in the common draft era to have five defensive players selected in the first round of a single draft. Four Florida State defenders (Ernie Sims, Kamerion Wimbley, Brodrick Bunkley and Antonio Cromartie) were selected in the first round of the 2006 draft and the four University of Miami defenders (Sean Taylor, Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Williams and Vince Wilfork) went in the first round of the 2004 draft.

The Eagles picked defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 and the Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd choice and took defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28. Green Bay became the first team to select two defensive players from the same school in the first round of a draft.

Another former Georgia defender, Jermaine Johnson II, went to the Jets at No. 26. Johnson transferred to Florida State in 2021.