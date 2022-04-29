Giants add Wan’Dale Robinson at No. 43

Getty Images

The Giants were supposed to have the fourth pick of the second round on Friday night, but they made a pair of trades to add picks later in the draft before finally making their first selection of Day 2.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was selected with the 43rd overall pick. Robinson transferred from Nebraska to Kentucky before the 2021 season and caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards in his only season at the SEC school.

He joins Kenny Golladay, 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton in the Giants receiving corps. There has been chatter about possible trades involving Toney or Slayton, although the latest word has been that Toney is unlikely to be moved.

Robinson joins first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal as members of General Manager Joe Schoen’s first draft class. The first-round picks earned high marks and we’ll see if the latest pick draws the same kind of reviews.