Hollywood Brown “always wanted” reunion with Kyler Murray after requesting trade

Getty Images

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown held a press conference in Arizona on Friday to discuss Thursday’s trade that sent him from the Ravens to the Cardinals.

Brown said on Thursday night that he had requested a trade out of Baltimore because the Ravens’ “system just wasn’t for me personally.” On Friday, Brown was asked if he had considered the Cardinals as a preferred destination when he made that request and he said it was something he had talked about with college teammate and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“I always wanted it to be here. Me and Kyler talked about it back in January, February and for it to actually happen is pretty crazy,” Brown said, via Tyler Drake of 98.7 Arizona Sports.

Brown reminisced about the way he and Murray “worked together on the B squad beating the starting defense at Oklahoma” on their way to becoming starters for the Sooners and first-round picks in the NFL. They will get a chance to make lightning strike twice now that they’re both playing for the Cardinals.