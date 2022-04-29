Hollywood Brown hid trade to Cardinals from Kyler Murray

USA TODAY Sports

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has known for more than a week that a trade to the Cardinals was a possibility. He didn’t tell anyone, not even Kyler Murray.

Brown and Murray, teammates at Oklahoma, worked out together in the Dallas area last week. The Ravens already were deep into trade talks for Brown, who knew there was a good possibility he was headed to Arizona.

“I don’t know, Kyler,” Brown lied to Murray. “I’m trying to find out.”

Brown didn’t even tell Murray after he knew for certain Arizona was the destination.

“I could have [told him], but I kind of wanted it to be a surprise for him as well,” Brown said during his introductory news conference in Arizona on Friday, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “He knew it possibly could happen, but he didn’t know it actually did happen.”

Brown said the Chiefs and Packers also had interest, which is unsurprising considering Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill and Green Bay traded Davante Adams.

“I always wanted it to be here,” Brown said. “Me and Kyler talked about it back in January, February, and for it to actually happen, it’s pretty crazy.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury recruited Brown when Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech, but Brown chose OU. Brown said the offense is “pretty similar” to the one he and Murray played in during their time together in Norman.

“I was blessed for the opportunity for it all come back full circle,” he said. “It’s pretty good.”