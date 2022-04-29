Jaguars extend LS Ross Matiscik’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 02 Jaguars at Patriots
Getty Images

The Jaguars have eight more draft picks at their disposal over the next two days and they won’t have a need to use one of them on a long snapper.

Ross Matiscik is under contract for the 2022 season and the Jaguars announced that they signed him to a contract extension on Friday. No terms of the extension were announced.

Matiscik signed with the Jags as an undrafted free agent in April 2020 and wound up beating out Matthew Orzech for the job that summer. He’s appeared in every game for the Jags over the last two seasons and has been credited with four tackles while covering kicks.

Kicker Matthew Wright and punter Logan Cooke also remain on the roster, so the Jags will have continuity in all areas of the kicking game.

