Jets trade up to No. 36 to select Breece Hall

Getty Images

The Jets and Giants have swapped places in the second round and the draft’s first running back is off the board.

With the 36th overall pick, the Jets have selected running back Breece Hall out of Iowa State.

Hall is not only the first running back to be selected in 2022, but he’s also the first player out of the Big 12 conference. It was the second year in a row the Big 12 didn’t have a player taken in the first round.

Hall is a two-time Big 12 offensive player of the year, earning the honor in both 2020 and 2021. IN his junior season, Hall accounted for 1,774 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 1,472 yards with 20 touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 302 yards with three TDs.

The Giants received the No. 38 and No. 146 selections in exchange for No. 36. The Giants have already flipped that 38th pick to the Falcons in exchange for No. 43 and No. 114.