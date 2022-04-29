Joe Douglas: We got better on Thursday night

Getty Images

The Jets came into Thursday night with a pair of first-round picks and they added a third before the night came to an end.

After taking cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 4 and No. 10, the Jets traded back into the first round to add edge rusher Jermaine Johnson with the 26th overall selection. There were some who thought Johnson might have been their pick at No. 10 and getting him after the swap with Tennessee made Genera Manager Joe Douglas a happy man when all was said and done.

“We got better tonight,” Douglas said in a press conference. “What a great opportunity. A lot of credit goes to our coaching staff and our scouts for all the hard work to make an opportunity like this come to fruition. Feel fortunate to get three players that we feel can really help this team moving forward, three players that were in our top eight, so we’re excited about that.”

Douglas said that the team started making calls around the 15th pick to “start trying to make a move” for Johnson and spoke to every team before coming to an agreement with the Titans. The move capped a jubilant night for the Jets and the hope is that the trio of rookies create a lot more smiles down the road.