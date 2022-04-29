Joe Schoen: We’re not shopping Kadarius Toney

Getty Images

The Giants traded down twice on Friday night before using the 43rd overall pick to select former Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Robinson’s arrival comes after a rocky start to 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney‘s career that included a failure to report to the early days of their offseason program. Toney eventually reported to work after the appearance of chatter about the Giants listening to trade overtures for the wideout, but the Robinson pick might have some wondering if the new Giants regime is still looking to move on from Toney.

General Manager Joe Schoen did his best to end that conversation on Friday night.

“We’re not shopping Kadarius Toney,” Schoen told reporters after the Robinson pick.

There’s also been word that the Giants are shopping Darius Slayton and there may be a move coming now that Robinson has joined Toney, Slayton, Kenny Golladay, and Sterling Shepard on the depth chart.