Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller is going to be a Raider

Add head coach Josh McDaniels to the list of members of the Raiders organization who have shot down the report that tight end Darren Waller could be traded to the Packers.

Though the Raiders did not have a first-round pick, McDaniels held a press conference after the conclusion of the round on Thursday night and was asked about Waller. The head coach was clear that he plans to scheme for Waller in 2022.

“I have loved my time around him and I am looking forward to what we’re going to do together,” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a Raider, he’s going to be a Raider.”

Quarterback Derek Carr initially said a Waller trade had “no chance” of happening. Waller himself noted he was told that a trade was not happening. And earlier on Thursday, team owner Mark Davis said there was nothing going on with Waller, other than him being a Raider.

Waller caught 55 passes for 65 yards with two touchdowns in 11 games last season.