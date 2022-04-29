Kyler Murray is very happy to be reunited with Hollywood Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2022, 10:22 AM EDT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Prior to the 2020 draft, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made it known he wanted the team to draft receiver CeeDee Lamb, a former Oklahoma teammate. The Cardinals didn’t, passing on Lamb with the eighth overall pick.

Last night, the Cardinals came around. They traded for receiver Marquis “Hollywood” Brown, a fellow first-round selection in 2019 and a former Murray college teammate.

After some awkward moments in the offseason between player and team, Murray is very happy about the move.

Let’s run it back!” Murray tweeted. “Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy!”

Brown is seen by Murray, we’re told, as the perfect complement to DeAndre Hopkins. Brown gives them speed on the outside, something the Arizona offense desperately needed.

Defenses will now have to back away a bit more from the line of scrimmage, opening up the underneath passing routes — and possibly creating more paths through which Murray can run.

Brown fills the void created by the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency. Brown’s presence also addresses the fact that 2019 second-rounder speedster Andy Isabella has never lived up to his billing. He was a healthy scratch for much of the 2021 season, appearing in only eight games and making only one catch.

Don’t be shocked if the Cardinals try to trade Isabella during the remainder of the draft. With Brown now on the team, they can finally move on from the former Massachusetts standout. As a senior, he had 102 catches, 1,698 yards, and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Also, don’t be shocked if the Cardinals and Murray get an extension worked out. They weren’t on the same page for weeks. They now seem to be singing from the same sheet music.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Kyler Murray is very happy to be reunited with Hollywood Brown

  2. Cards offense in now loaded: Murray, Hop, Hollywood, AJ Green, Rondale Moore, Ertz and James Conner. Pick your poison.

  3. The Cardinals are going to have to deal with Hollywood Brown’s contract demands too. He was another one who deleted all his social media posts about his team. He wasn’t working out with Lamar Jackson and Rashad Bateman either. The rumor was that Brown was looking for over $20 million a season and didn’t want to wait to get it. Once the Ravens announced that they were picking up his 5th year option Brown was looking to get out. The Cardinals are going to have to extend Murray and Brown soon or these guys are going to have complete meltdowns. It sure sounds like Marquise Brown likes to listen to advice from his cousin Antonio.

  5. Most Cardinals fans don’t want to welcome him. They’d prefer you both leave. Two of the biggest me first divas in the sport now on the same team.

  8. Let’s see how happy he is after Brickhands Brown drops every third pass…….

  10. “run it back” 🤔

    Had Kyler Murray has won anything to run back?

    Steve Keims comment when asked if he hopes this will make Kyler happy “It better,” “A lot.”

    😂

  11. So they have a WR that can stretch the field so Murray can run around? Seems like a good reason to make a trade. Sarcasm totally implied.

  12. Kyler runs 7 yards, followed by 2 incompletions. Yes, this is the offense to fear in the NFC West!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.