Kyler Murray is very happy to be reunited with Hollywood Brown

Prior to the 2020 draft, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made it known he wanted the team to draft receiver CeeDee Lamb, a former Oklahoma teammate. The Cardinals didn’t, passing on Lamb with the eighth overall pick.

Last night, the Cardinals came around. They traded for receiver Marquis “Hollywood” Brown, a fellow first-round selection in 2019 and a former Murray college teammate.

After some awkward moments in the offseason between player and team, Murray is very happy about the move.

“Let’s run it back!” Murray tweeted. “Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy!”

Brown is seen by Murray, we’re told, as the perfect complement to DeAndre Hopkins. Brown gives them speed on the outside, something the Arizona offense desperately needed.

Defenses will now have to back away a bit more from the line of scrimmage, opening up the underneath passing routes — and possibly creating more paths through which Murray can run.

Brown fills the void created by the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency. Brown’s presence also addresses the fact that 2019 second-rounder speedster Andy Isabella has never lived up to his billing. He was a healthy scratch for much of the 2021 season, appearing in only eight games and making only one catch.

Don’t be shocked if the Cardinals try to trade Isabella during the remainder of the draft. With Brown now on the team, they can finally move on from the former Massachusetts standout. As a senior, he had 102 catches, 1,698 yards, and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Also, don’t be shocked if the Cardinals and Murray get an extension worked out. They weren’t on the same page for weeks. They now seem to be singing from the same sheet music.