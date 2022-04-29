Lions think Jameson Williams gives them “something to cook with”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2022, 10:14 AM EDT
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1
Getty Images

Wide receiver Jameson Williams said on Thursday night that he didn’t have many conversations with the Lions during the pre-draft process, but it’s clear that the NFC North club had their eyes on him.

The Lions moved from No. 32 all the way up to No. 12 in a trade with the Vikings during the first round in order to take the former Alabama wideout. Williams said that kind of move makes it obvious that the Lions “have faith that we can do big things” and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson confirmed that the team feels the same way.

“We talked about in the springtime, finding somebody on the outside that would dictate coverage,” Johnson said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “And shoot, I think he checks that box, 100%. I think teams, when he gets healthy, they will realize where he’s at on the field. And that’s what we’re excited about, because that’s gonna do nothing but open up our run game and the opportunity for all of our other skill players. This is a guy that can stretch the field without any sweat. He is electric, he’s got juice. Once he gets healthy, we’re gonna have something to cook with. It’s gonna be fun.”

Williams wound up being the fourth receiver taken and he may have been the first if he had not torn his ACL in the national title game. He’s aiming to be on the field for training camp and making good on that goal would make the Lions’ decision to jump 20 spots to get him look all the better.

5 responses to “Lions think Jameson Williams gives them “something to cook with”

  1. Great move by Holmes. Even with the injury, Jamison should have been first WR taken. Had they waited until 32, they wouldnt have gotten a player near his impact. Its a deep draft, especially in first two rounds. The drop from 32 to 46 in the second round is totally worth it. They also still have a third rounder, after trading a third.

  3. The Lions said the same thing when they drafted Matthew Stafford, N. Suh and Calvin Johnson….

    This team has been trying to serve a meal from cr@ppy “cooking” for almost 70 years!

  4. When he is back at full speed, he is a game changer. Georgia would have had a much harder time winning the national championship if he did not get injured, and this is from a Bulldog fan.

