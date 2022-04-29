Logan Hall becomes Bucs’ first selection, at No. 33 overall

Getty Images

The Bucs received calls for the first choice of the second round. Instead of trading it, they used it.

The No. 33 overall selection was devoid of drama as the Bucs selected the betting favorite for the pick, taking University of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall.

Hall could replace Ndamukong Suh if the Bucs don’t re-sign him.

Hall was a two-year starter at UH, lining up primarily at the three-technique. But Hall also played the five-technique, the nose tackle and as an edge rusher.

Tampa Bay also still has picks 60 in the second round, 91 in the third round, 106 and 133 in the fourth round, 180 in the sixth round and 248 and 261 in the seventh round.