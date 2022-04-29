Matt Corral, Malik Willis, Kyler Gordon, Nakobe Dean remain in the NFL draft green room

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2022, 5:19 AM EDT
2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Four players who attended the 2022 NFL draft did not hear their names called during Thursday night’s first round.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon remain in the green room for Friday’s Day 2 of the draft.

This year’s draft was widely viewed as a weak one for quarterbacks, but it was surprising that only one quarterback, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, was selected in the first round. Corral and Willis are still waiting to be selected.

Five of Dean’s Georgia teammates were taken, but he hasn’t been selected yet. Most mock drafts didn’t have Gordon as a first-round pick, so he can’t be overly surprised that he’s still waiting.

The Buccaneers have the 33rd overall pick and first in tonight’s second round, so they’ll have their pick of the players available — and the opportunity to spend all day fielding trade offers.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.