Nakobe Dean’s fall finally ends with Eagles picking him at No. 83

Getty Images

Nakobe Dean had to wait a lot longer than anyone expected. But he has finally found his NFL home.

With the 83rd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Eagles selected Dean.

A linebacker from Georgia, Dean was one of three players invited to the draft who didn’t get picked in the first two rounds. Now that Dean has been chosen, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral are the only players remaining in the green room.

Dean is coming off both a pectoral injury and a knee injury, and his health appears to be the reason he lasted until the third round of the draft.

Dean won the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football last season, and he was a major part of Georgia’s national championship-winning team. The Eagles think they got a steal.