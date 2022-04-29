Panthers consider trading back to round two or three for a quarterback

Getty Images

The Panthers, thanks to last year’s regrettable trade for Sam Darnold, don’t have a second- or third-round pick in 2022. That could change.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported before the second night of the draft began that the Panthers are considering moving back into round two or three, in order to pick a quarterback.

They clearly have a need at the position. They didn’t address it on Thursday night. If they don’t draft a quarterback, they could be in play for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Only one quarterback has been drafted so far. For all prospects at the position not named Kenny Pickett, the slide continues.