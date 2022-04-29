Panthers select Matt Corral after trade talks about Baker Mayfield reportedly stalled

Posted by Charean Williams on April 29, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers entered Friday without any draft picks in the second or third rounds. They ended up with one, creating one of the biggest headlines of the night.

The Panthers traded up to select Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral with the 94th overall choice. Carolina traded pick No. 137 in this year’s draft and a 2023 third-rounder in return.

The selection came soon after a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that talks between the Panthers and Browns about veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield, which had “heated up” earlier in the night, now are “halted.” According to Robinson, the teams were not able to come to terms on dividing up Mayfield’s $18.8 million in guaranteed money for next season.

The number of teams interested in a trade for Mayfield are dwindling.

With Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and now Corral, the Panthers now would appear out on Mayfield.

Corral became the fourth quarterback off the board, with only Pitt’s Kenny Pickett going in the first two rounds. Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis went ahead of Corral in the third round.

Corral, 23, made 27 starts in his college career and threw 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

12 responses to “Panthers select Matt Corral after trade talks about Baker Mayfield reportedly stalled

  2. Browns are a joke. They had SOMEONE who was interested in Baker and blew it. MAYFIELD’s agents blew it too by not saying we’ll eat part of the contract also to get him out of Cleveland,

  4. Overplayed their hand… now they get to pay his entire salary and he goes wherever he wants after they cut him.

  6. Baker WAS NEVER going to Carolina. Enough with that nonsense he’s staying in Cleveland, because they’re asking for the world, and teams know they can wait them out, and eventually the asking price is going to come way way down. When that happens Baker will be traded, and it’s going to be to Seattle that’s where he’s going

  8. IF there were ever any real talks between Panthers and Browns…

    Anyway, the weakness of this qb class left one for the Panthers after all… be interesting if it pans out!

  10. Cleveland it’s time to focus on the Seahawks. Mayfield to Seattle for a 4th rounder next year and a 50/50 salary split.

  11. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    April 29, 2022 at 11:18 pm
    Browns are a joke. They had SOMEONE who was interested in Baker and blew it.
    ___
    Not exactly, there was someone on the other end, who had a second thought about committing to a short and non athletic QB who did reach his ceiling against Big Ben at 50% of his capacity.

