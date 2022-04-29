Patriots trade up to No. 50, select Tyquan Thornton

Getty Images

The Patriots have traded up to gain some speed at receiver.

New England acquired the 50th overall pick from Kansas City and selected Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton was a second-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2021, recording 62 catches for 948 yards with 10 touchdowns. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and his speed should make a difference for New England’s offense.

While the Patriots do not have a strong track record of drafting receivers, Thornton will be the latest to try and buck that trend.

Thornton was viewed by some as a Day Three pick, but New England clearly valued his services. He’ll join a receiving corps for quarterback Mac Jones that also recently added DeVante Parker via trade.

The Chiefs received selections No. 54 and No. 158 in exchange for No. 50.