Raiders finally make their first pick, select offensive lineman Dylan Parham

Getty Images

The Raiders had to wait . . . and then wait some more before making their first choice of the 2022 draft.

Of course, they’re more than OK with giving up the 22nd and 53rd overall choices to the Packers for receiver Davante Adams.

“We talked about that at pick 22,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday night. “There’s all those things that you can kind of look back on and so forth, but we made that decision a while ago and are very happy with what we received in that transaction. I’m sure Green Bay is happy with who they picked. Davante is a pleasure to be around and to have the ability to work with him just a little bit this week at the minicamp was fun for everybody. Just to start that process together, looking forward to more of that as we go through the spring.”

The Raiders’ first selection in the 2022 draft was supposed to be pick No. 86, but they traded that to Tennessee for picks 90 and 169.

Las Vegas selected Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham with the 90th selection.

Parham made 28 starts at left guard, 12 at right guard and 11 at right tackle but could play center in the NFL.