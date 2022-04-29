Rams select Logan Bruss with first pick at No. 104

Getty Images

The defending Super Bowl champions have made their first selection of the 2022 draft.

With the 104th overall pick — the penultimate choice of the third round — the Rams have drafted Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss.

Bruss started games at both right tackle and right guard during his time with the Badgers. In 2021, he was the starting right tackle and received second-team All-Big Ten honors. He was the starting right guard in 2020, garnering third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Bruss is now the third Wisconsin offensive lineman with the Rams, joining longtime right tackle Rob Havenstein and guard David Edwards.

Los Angeles traded its first-round pick to Detroit when acquiring Matthew Stafford last year. The team sent its second-round pick and one of its third-round selections to Denver for edge rusher Von Miller during the 2021 season.