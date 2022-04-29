Report: Bucs getting calls about first choice in second round

Posted by Charean Williams on April 29, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT
NFL: MAR 31 Buccaneers Press Conference
Getty Images

With Tom Brady back for another year, in what could be his final year in Tampa, the Bucs are in win-now mode. So, it was slightly surprising that the Bucs traded out of the first round Thursday.

They traded down six spots, getting picks Nos. 33 in the second round, 106 in the fourth round and 180 in the sixth round in return for choice No. 27 overall, which the Jaguars used on Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Not surprisingly, the Bucs are receiving calls about Friday’s first selection in the second round, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Tampa Bay currently has picks 33 and 60 in the second round, 91 in the third round, 106 and 133 in the fourth round, 180 in the sixth round and 248 and 261 in the seventh round.

University of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall is the betting favorite to come off the board first today.

4 responses to “Report: Bucs getting calls about first choice in second round

  2. The problem with the Bucs acquiring more picks is that they are already up against the salary cap. They probably weren’t going to be able sign all of their draft picks anyways . Unless they can somehow parlay some of their later round picks into a middle round pick , I don’t see the point of trading back again ,

  3. I always wondered if the team holding the 32nd pick could choose not to make a selection at the end of the first round and wait to see what offers came in overnight. There is value to 32 because of the 5th year option. Could the the team with the first pick in 2nd round jump over team with last pick in 1st round or is drafting concluded for the day at end of round 1?

    It seems like something Bellichcik would do.

  4. There’s a lot of leverage in that first 2nd round pic after 24 hours of jockeying around and realizing who’s left on the board.

    ATL has 2 picks in this round, I’m looking for them to pick up Malik, however, there are other teams that would probably like another crack early in the game. Chiefs come to mind.

