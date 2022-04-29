Report: Bucs getting calls about first choice in second round

Getty Images

With Tom Brady back for another year, in what could be his final year in Tampa, the Bucs are in win-now mode. So, it was slightly surprising that the Bucs traded out of the first round Thursday.

They traded down six spots, getting picks Nos. 33 in the second round, 106 in the fourth round and 180 in the sixth round in return for choice No. 27 overall, which the Jaguars used on Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Not surprisingly, the Bucs are receiving calls about Friday’s first selection in the second round, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Tampa Bay currently has picks 33 and 60 in the second round, 91 in the third round, 106 and 133 in the fourth round, 180 in the sixth round and 248 and 261 in the seventh round.

University of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall is the betting favorite to come off the board first today.