Report: Panthers’ pursuit of Baker Mayfield heating up

Posted by Charean Williams on April 29, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Browns
Ever since the Browns obtained Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans, it seemed like Baker Mayfield was destined for Carolina. The Panthers, with only one choice in the first three rounds, passed on taking a quarterback Thursday.

With the sixth overall selection, the Panthers chose offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu.

Kimberley Martin of ESPN reports the Panthers’ pursuit of Mayfield “continues to heat up,” adding that Mayfield could end up in Carolina by the end of the weekend.

The Panthers likely will want the Browns to pick up most of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary for 2022. He is scheduled to become a free agent in 2023.

Trading Mayfield to the Panthers would get Mayfield out of the AFC.

Mayfield played through a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, starting 12 games with the injury last season. He led the Browns to a playoff win in 2020.

The Panthers currently have Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker on their depth chart at the position.

3 responses to “Report: Panthers’ pursuit of Baker Mayfield heating up

  1. Darnold + a pick would work too. The salaries off set, and Darnold would be an okay backup for Cleveland. And it’s not like Darnold is going to start somewhere else.

    But Mayfield is an upgrade for sure, and pretty much a no brainer with who else is available for the Panthers.

  2. Truth OR just media hype when there is actually NOTHING going on between the Browns and Panthers…. Stay tune!

  3. do the Browns give the check to Baker to give to the Panthers when he gets there ??

