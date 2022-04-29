Reports: Packers to exercise 2023 options on Rashan Gary, Darnell Savage

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
The Packers added two first-round picks to their defense on Thursday night and they turned their attention to a pair of 2019 defensive first-rounders on Friday.

According to multiple reports from ESPN, the team is exercising their fifth-year options on the contracts of edge rusher Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage. Gary was the 12th pick in 2019 while Savage went 21st overall.

Gary set a career high with 9.5 sacks during the 2021 regular season and added two more in the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers. Friday’s move guarantees his $10.892 million salary for the 2023 season.

Savage has started every game he’s played since coming to Green Bay and has 193 tackles, eight interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He’s now set to make $7.901 million in his option year.

3 responses to “Reports: Packers to exercise 2023 options on Rashan Gary, Darnell Savage

  1. Plenty of negative press when Gary was picked where he was. Proved to be a smart pick.

  3. Good move, that solidifies the defense even more, and makes it even easier for the Packers to turn their attention to offense. I see a couple small speed merchants in their future, maybe even a kicker.

