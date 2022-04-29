Seahawks pass on a quarterback again, select OT Abraham Lucas

Posted by Charean Williams on April 29, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT
NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combine
Getty Images

The Seahawks have selected four players. None of them play quarterback.

The latest is Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, a third-round choice.

Lucas made 42 consecutive starts at right tackle, playing over 3,000 offensive snaps in his career. Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, the No. 9 overall choice, is expected to start at left tackle.

The Seahawks drafted Minnesota edge rusher Boye Mafe and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III in the second round.

The team currently has Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason on its depth chart at quarterback.

