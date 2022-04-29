Seahawks select Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker at No. 40 and No. 41 overall

Getty Images

The Seahawks had a pair of second-round picks in a row early on Friday night.

They didn’t elect to use either on a quarterback.

With the 40th overall pick, Seattle selected Minnesota edge rusher Boye Mafe. And at No. 41 overall, the club drafted running back Kenneth Walker.

Mafe was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, registering 7.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss for Minnesota. He totaled 15.0 sacks in college with three forced fumbles.

Walker is the second running back off the board in this year’s draft behind the Jets’ Breece Hall. He was the Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s top running back in 2021, rushing for 1,636 yards with 18 touchdowns. He was also the Big Ten running back of the year.

The Seahawks were a candidate to select the second quarterback of the night with one of their selections. But instead, this year’s incoming passers continue to slide down the board.