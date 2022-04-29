Skyy Moore joins Chiefs receiving corps at No. 54

Getty Images

There was a run of wideouts in the first half of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and there’s another one going on in the second half.

After the Steelers took George Pickens and the Colts took Alec Pierce at No. 52 and No. 53, the Chiefs made former Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore the 54th overall pick. Moore was the 13th receiver off the board this year and that ties the record for the most wideouts taken through the first two rounds of a draft.

Moore caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final college season. At 5’10”, he may project as a slot target for Patrick Mahomes once he gets settled in the Chiefs offense.

Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are also on hand at receiver for the Chiefs in the wake of the Tyreek Hill trade.