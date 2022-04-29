Texans draft picks 2022: Full list of Houston’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Houston Texans have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the first round (No. 3 and No. 13). It marks just the second time in franchise history that the team has two first-round picks, while the No. 3 overall pick is the team’s highest pick since selecting Jadeveon Clowney first overall in 2014.

The No. 3 pick is Houston’s own by way of their 4-13 finish last season. They acquired the No. 13 pick from Cleveland as part of the Deshaun Watson trade this offseason. Overall, the Texans acquired three first round picks, one in each of the next three drafts, in the Watson deal.

The Texans have had just one first round pick in the last four drafts and did not make their first selection last year until the third round, when they took QB Davis Mills 67th overall. Mills ended up starting 11 games as a rookie last season, posting a 2-9 record in place of Watson, who sat out the entire year amidst multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Lovie Smith, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in February, said the team believes in Mills, who is in line to begin the season as the team’s starting quarterback.

Houston re-signed center Justin Britt to a two-year extension this offseason and could use the No. 3 pick to add another starter to the offensive line. Tackles Evan Neal (Alabama) and Ickey Ekwonu (NC State) could see their name called by Houston to help protect Mills as he continues his development in the NFL.

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 3 – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Round 1. No. 15 (from PHI via MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Round 2: No. 37 – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Round 2: No. 44 (from CLE) – John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Round 3: No. 68

Round 3: No. 80 (from NO)

Round 4: No. 107 (from DET via CLE)

Round 4: No. 108

Round 6: No. 183

Round 6: No. 205 (from GB)

Round 6: No. 207 (from SF via NYJ)

Round 7: No. 245 (from DAL)

