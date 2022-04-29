Texans trade up to No. 44, select John Metchie

Getty Images

The Browns were supposed to make their first selection of the 2022 draft at pick No. 44.

Instead, they traded down to gain more assets.

The Texans came up to No. 44 and have drafted Alabama receiver John Metchie.

Metchie suffered an ACL tear during the SEC Championship Game in December, which could put his availability for the start of the 2022 season in question. But he still led Alabama with 96 receptions and recorded 1,142 yards with eight touchdowns. In 2020, he caught t55 passes for 916 yards with six TDs.

He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2021.

The Browns received the No. 68, No. 108, and No. 124 picks in exchange for No. 44.