Through two rounds, still only one quarterback has been drafted

Malik Willis was the betting favorite to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft. Through two rounds of the 2022 draft, Willis hasn’t been picked.

Through two rounds of the 2022 draft, only one quarterback has been selected. That was Kenny Pickett, taken No. 20 in round one. Through the balance of the first round and all of 2022, not a single quarterback was selected.

That’s bad news for Willis, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, and Carson Strong.

It’s good news for teams that are still hoping to draft a quarterback. They can now get one in round three or round four. Or perhaps at pick No. 199.

The sad part about this is that Willis and Corral remain in the green room. Why did the NFL invite them if the NFL wasn’t damn sure they’d be taken by the end of round two?