Through two rounds, still only one quarterback has been drafted

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Getty Images

Malik Willis was the betting favorite to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft. Through two rounds of the 2022 draft, Willis hasn’t been picked.

Through two rounds of the 2022 draft, only one quarterback has been selected. That was Kenny Pickett, taken No. 20 in round one. Through the balance of the first round and all of 2022, not a single quarterback was selected.

That’s bad news for Willis, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, and Carson Strong.

It’s good news for teams that are still hoping to draft a quarterback. They can now get one in round three or round four. Or perhaps at pick No. 199.

The sad part about this is that Willis and Corral remain in the green room. Why did the NFL invite them if the NFL wasn’t damn sure they’d be taken by the end of round two?

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Through two rounds, still only one quarterback has been drafted

  1. I said Willis would be lucky to go in the first three rounds. I was right.

  2. How is the NFL supposed to know or be guaranteed a team will take a player??? To the question why would the NFL even invite a player to the draft.

  3. Despite some people trying to hype up the QBs in this draft, I think pretty much everyone knew this was the worst QB draft in forever.

  4. Is it a real surprise? First 6 QBs taken last year graded higher than any of these guys.
    That includes Pickett. Maybe we need need more passers less Rbmars’

  5. Confirmed- It’s an extremely weak class for quarterbacks. It’s actually refreshing to see teams not reach out of need. Look at the Ponder, Locker draft as Exhibit A.

    Stroud and the Bama QB are way better next year.

  6. As a player I would never attend the draft… Even if I was the consensus #1. Just a BS show put on by the NFL.

  7. He’s a bad QB, you can watch two minutes of tape and come to that realization. His agent must have paid good money to the media to get them talking him up.

  8. If kicker OR punter gets drafted before three of those QBs, I’m done with the NFL

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.