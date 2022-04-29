Titans trade up to No. 86, and they take Malik Willis

Getty Images

He was the betting favorite to be the first quarterback taken in the draft. He lasted through 85 picks.

At pick No. 86, the Titans made their move for Malik Willis.

Trading up with the Raiders, the Titans made Willis a third-round pick.

The selection come at a time when questions are swirling about the future of starter Ryan Tannehill, who arrived three years ago as a backup to Marcus Mariota, the second pick in 2016. And Willis now has the ability to sit and learn and grow behind Tannehill.

It’s a fitting move for the franchise, given that Willis has drawn comparisons to legendary Titans quarterback Steve McNair.

The slide will definitely motivate Willis. The Titans emerge with a player who could become their future at the position.