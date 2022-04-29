Travon Walker: I’m definitely prepared to handle being the No. 1 overall pick

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars picked Travon Walker at No. 1 overall on Thursday night, making him the first player out of Georgia to be the first player selected in the draft since quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2009.

Of course, it’s the second year in a row the Jaguars have made the top pick after bringing in quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall last year.

The 2022 draft class is not considered to be nearly as prolific as some of the classes in recent memory. But being the No. 1 overall pick still comes with some inherent pressures to perform.

In his conference call with Jacksonville media on Thursday night, Walker said he’s equipped for it.

“I’m definitely prepared for it, the No. 1 pick,” Walker said. “I have to say there’s a lot of expectations behind that but it’s just the game of football to me. I’m just going to continue to do what I’ve been doing, giving my all to the game of football because that’s something that I love to do, and I’m not making it more pressure on myself than it should be.”

Walker started for only one year at Georgia, but was a key piece of the national championship team. He had 6.0 sacks with 7.5 total tackles for loss in 2021 games.