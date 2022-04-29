Vikings move up (for a change), take Andrew Booth Jr.

Getty Images

After trading down twice, from No. 12 and No. 34, the Vikings have traded up to No. 42, in a deal with the Colts.

With that pick, the Vikings selected Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

It’s the second defensive back the Vikings have added in their two picks made so far in 2022. And it’s definitely an area of need for the Vikings. Their defense has struggled, and their secondary has been particularly overmatched.

Will it make a difference in 2022? As always, time will tell.

Speaking of time, former Vikings running back Ed Marinaro stole the show by literally trying to steal the show. The football player turned actor launched a Senate-quality filibuster before a staffer came out to tell him to just read the damn card. Fortunately, he did.