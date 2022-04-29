Vikings trade pick No. 34 to the Packers, who take Christian Watson

Getty Images

The new-look Vikings have zero qualms about making trades within the division.

A night after sending the No. 12 selection to the Lions, who took receiver Jameson Williams, the Vikings slid out of the No. 34 spot in a trade with the hated (by the Vikings) Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings got in return a pair of second-round picks, the 53rd and 59th overall selections.

With the 34th pick, the Packers took North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson.

Watson presumably walks through the door as the No. 1 receiver. No pressure, Christian. None whatsoever.