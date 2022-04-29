Vikings trade pick No. 34 to the Packers, who take Christian Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT
Butler v North Dakota State
Getty Images

The new-look Vikings have zero qualms about making trades within the division.

A night after sending the No. 12 selection to the Lions, who took receiver Jameson Williams, the Vikings slid out of the No. 34 spot in a trade with the hated (by the Vikings) Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings got in return a pair of second-round picks, the 53rd and 59th overall selections.

With the 34th pick, the Packers took North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson.

Watson presumably walks through the door as the No. 1 receiver. No pressure, Christian. None whatsoever.

6 responses to “Vikings trade pick No. 34 to the Packers, who take Christian Watson

  1. All I’m going to say is that if the Vikings make a trade in the third round with the Bears, then we know something is up.

  5. Who does Adolph work for again? Green Bay or Detroit? Give me a break. How can we help Chicago next? How about we help out Minnesota a little huh?

  6. two trades with in the division feels a little bit spicey but the Vikings did have a lot of holes that needed fixing. So why not have the most ammo you can have to fix it.

