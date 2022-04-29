With only one taken in the first round, quarterbacks hover over rounds two and three

Getty Images

The first night of the draft came and went with only one quarterback drafted. This means that the teams who need quarterbacks remain firmly in play to draft one of the remaining prospects — or to trade for someone like Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.

With Kenny Pickett gone, those who remain include Malik Willis, Matt Corral (pictured), Sam Howell, and Desmond Ridder.

Teams to watch tonight include the Seahawks (at No. 40 and 41), the Falcons (at No. 43 and 58), the Lions (at No. 46), the Saints (at No. 49), and the Saints (at No. 50).

The Colts, who worked out Desmond Ridder, also could be a team to watch at No. 42. The Titans are also an intriguing option, given the presence of some vague questions regarding the future of Ryan Tannehill. The Texans at No. 37 are also worth watching, despite their supposed commitment to Davis Mills.

One or more of those teams could be looking to trade up. Last night, Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said that he received an offer for the 32nd overall pick in the draft, but decided not to accept it.

Presumably, a same or similar offer could be made to the Buccaneers at No. 33, the Vikings at No. 34, and so on.

Here’s the full draft order for tonight and beyond. Follow along. It all starts at 7:00 p.m. ET.