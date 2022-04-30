49ers draft picks 2022: Full list of San Francisco’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2022 NFL Draft following a season where they came just short of Super Bowl LVI. As the No. 6 seed in the NFC, the 49ers first defeated the Dallas Cowboys before upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and advancing to the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense while the 49ers were able to come up with just enough juice on offense to pull off the victory.

In the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco faced off against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and held a 17-7 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. The Rams then engineered a comeback, tying the score at 17 apiece before the 49ers went three-and-out, leading to the Rams to kick what ended up being the game-winning field goal. The late-game collapse had echoes of the 2019 postseason, when the San Francisco made it to Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers entered the fourth quarter up 20-10 on the Kansas City Chiefs before giving up 21 unanswered points.

To make matters more interesting, San Francisco faces questions with Jimmy Garoppolo as he enters the final year of his contract. Following the loss to the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan declined to “make a statement” on Garoppolo as the team’s No. 3 overall pick quarterback Trey Lance enters his second season. Garoppolo is due $25 million, he’s recovering from shoulder injury and the team has been trying to trade him.

In the 2022 offseason, the 49ers signed CB Charvarius Ward, LB Oren Burks, S George Odum, DT Hassan Ridgeway and WRs Marcus Johnson, Malik Turner and Ray-Ray McCloud. San Francisco also re-signed RB Jeff Wilson, DL Jordan Willis, CB Dontae Johnson and TE Ross Dwelley. Meanwhile, the 49ers saw some players leave as G Laken Tomlinson signed with the New York Jets, DT D.J. Jones agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos and DL Arden Key went to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team also lost RB Raheem Mostert to the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers won’t draft until the second round, and when they do they’ll likely try to add depth on the offensive line after Tomlinson’s departure. Depth on the edge could also be a priority, in light of Key’s departure and the fact that Dee Ford has only played five games over the last two seasons.

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see where the 49ers will be making picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 2: No. 61 – Drake Jackson, LB, USC

Round 3: No. 93 – Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Round 3: No. 105 – Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Round 4: No. 134 – Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA

Round 5: No. 172

Round 6: No. 187 (from DEN)

Round 6: No. 220

Round 6: No. 221

Round 7: No. 262

Click here to see all of San Francisco’s picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

Check out draft picks for other teams in the NFC West

LA Rams 2022 draft picks

Arizona Cardinals 2022 draft picks

Seattle Seahawks 2022 draft picks

Click here for the full schedule for the 2022 NFL Draft.