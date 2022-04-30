49ers remain stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo, indefinitely

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Stuck behind Baker Mayfield in the quarterbacks-without-a-country category is Jimmy Garoppolo. And the 49ers continue to be stuck on the idea that they’re going to get value for Garoppolo. They’re also stuck on trying to sell the notion that, if they don’t, they’ll just keep him.

G.M. John Lynch was selling that one on Friday night, during a press conference.

“We’ve said all along it’s gonna take the right deal to get us to move him,” Lynch said. “And he’s part of our team right now. And so we’re excited about that. We look at the totality of that position, and we feel really good about it right now. We’re extremely excited about Trey [Lance]. Excited about Jimmy and Nate Sudfeld. There’s a lot to like about him as well. So we’re excited about that group.”

Baloney. They want to dump Jimmy’s salary, but they continue to think that someone else should really want the guy they can’t wait to get rid of. No one is taking the cheese, not with a $25 million salary and a surgically-repaired shoulder that hasn’t yet healed.

There have been indications of late that Jimmy isn’t willing to play along. He recently described his experience in 2021 as a “strange” year and,”I don’t know if I’d wish that on anybody.” So good luck getting him to play along with the idea that they’ll squat on him indefinitely. When Week One approaches, it would be ludicrous for the 49ers to keep him on the roster and essentially guarantee his entire salary for 2022.

For now, nothing will happen. No one wants him. Not at that salary, and not for whatever the 49ers will want. And he should be pushing hard behind the scenes, if not in front of them, to get cut.

14 responses to “49ers remain stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo, indefinitely

  2. Try as he might, Mr. Lynch could not get out of this untenable situation he made for himself.

  3. wow!
    another BB pick, questioned by everyone who knows more, making it rich and leveraging his value??

    whaddya mean?

  4. The 49ers are not stuck. They can still cut him with little significant financial penalty. It would be an admission of a colossal miscalculation on their part. But they can still cut Garoppolo and free up the $25M in cap space.

  5. Haha! Shanny and Lynch are delusional thinking “it’s gonna take the right deal to get us to move” Deebo and Int. Jimmy G. It’s obvious they’ve massively overvalued both players. Truth be told, Shanny’s daddy is probably telling them what he thinks their value should be. There is a reason Poppa Mike is no longer a coach at any level. The 9ers stubbornness has kept Garoppolo’s $25 million salary on the books when the money could have used to sign free agents that would have improved the team. Instead they are stuck with Jimmy and will watch Deebo sit-out the season and become a free agent next year. Talk about total incompetence.

  6. It’s easier to release a player then draft your future QB right…..RIGHT?

  7. Hanging onto him is smart. It appears they’ve already realized Lance is not a NFL QB so once they change him to a WR or RB they’ll at least have a QB on the roster.

  8. Let’s say Jimmy lobbies the Niners to get cut. No team will offer him more than a backup role and he will struggle to get more than $5-10m. Alternatively, he stays with the Niners and gets $25m. Hmm, tough choice!

  9. His cap hit, guaranteed, is only $1.4 million, if he is cut.

    Their first problem — they cannot trade him if he is not healthy. So cutting him is the smart move.

    Their second problem — are they sure Trey Lance is ready? If he is not, and they already cut Jimmy G., then they are screwed in 2022.

    So they will wait until the very last minute. Expect him to be in the final cuts before the season starts.

    Yeah, that sucks for Jimmy G. latching on easily. But I bet it is what the team does. Because . . . they . . . don’t . . . care . . . about . . . the . . . players . . . .

  12. This will go down to training camp. At that point all rosters around the league will be getting set and salary cap $$ mostly used up with new contracts for good players heading into their last year.

    At that point Jimmy loses leverage. 49ers can trade him to a team that needs a QB (not many now, but injuries do come up) and new team will offer him a new contract for, say $10M/yr for 4 years with $20 or so guaranteed. Maybe a little more…but he will get Low level starter/high level backup money

    That’s all Jimmy will be able to get at that point. Sucks for him but it’s just business

  13. Jimmy G has gotten the Niners to 2 NFCCG’s and a SB the last 3 seasons, he has much more value than Baker the int maker.

  14. They won’t cut him, if they are forced to plat Lance and as of what he has shown so far he is nowhere near a NFL caliber QB they lose and fail to make it to the playoffs Lynch will be canned for sure as Shanahan, 28-3 loser, is well known for throwing people under the bus to save his ass, but Jed will clean house and start over.

