49ers remain stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo, indefinitely

Stuck behind Baker Mayfield in the quarterbacks-without-a-country category is Jimmy Garoppolo. And the 49ers continue to be stuck on the idea that they’re going to get value for Garoppolo. They’re also stuck on trying to sell the notion that, if they don’t, they’ll just keep him.

G.M. John Lynch was selling that one on Friday night, during a press conference.

“We’ve said all along it’s gonna take the right deal to get us to move him,” Lynch said. “And he’s part of our team right now. And so we’re excited about that. We look at the totality of that position, and we feel really good about it right now. We’re extremely excited about Trey [Lance]. Excited about Jimmy and Nate Sudfeld. There’s a lot to like about him as well. So we’re excited about that group.”

Baloney. They want to dump Jimmy’s salary, but they continue to think that someone else should really want the guy they can’t wait to get rid of. No one is taking the cheese, not with a $25 million salary and a surgically-repaired shoulder that hasn’t yet healed.

There have been indications of late that Jimmy isn’t willing to play along. He recently described his experience in 2021 as a “strange” year and,”I don’t know if I’d wish that on anybody.” So good luck getting him to play along with the idea that they’ll squat on him indefinitely. When Week One approaches, it would be ludicrous for the 49ers to keep him on the roster and essentially guarantee his entire salary for 2022.

For now, nothing will happen. No one wants him. Not at that salary, and not for whatever the 49ers will want. And he should be pushing hard behind the scenes, if not in front of them, to get cut.