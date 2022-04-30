Allen Lazard has become a wild-card in the Green Bay receiver room

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

When rattling off the pass-catching options for the Green Bay Packers, Allen Lazard always gets mentioned. Technically, he shouldn’t.

Lazard is unsigned. Yes, he’s a restricted free agent and the window for another team trying to sign him has closed. But he has no contract, so he’s breaking no rules nor incurring any potential fines by staying away from offseason workouts, mandatory minicamp or otherwise. He also could, if he wants, hold out into training camp.

It’s unclear whether the Packers are inclined to try to sign him to an extension that would replace his one-year, $3.986 million salary. It’s also unclear whether he’d even want one at this point. Some believe he intends to get through 2022, become an unrestricted free agent, and sign with the Broncos in 2023, where he would be reunited with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Regardless, the Packers need Lazard in 2022. He’s the best current member of the team (even if he’s technically not a member currently) at the position. They definitely need him this year. The reality is that they may not have him after this year.

5 responses to “Allen Lazard has become a wild-card in the Green Bay receiver room

  1. Why would he be angling to go to denver where he would be their 4th wr at best? No one is putting Lazard ahead of Sutton, Jeudy or even Patrick.

  2. The reality is that they may not have him after this year.
    +++++
    this does not qualify as breaking information.

    In a world where MVS gets $10 million a year Lazard will end up overpaid on the open market. Good for him though, he deserves to cash in

  3. Some believe he intends to get through 2022, become an unrestricted free agent, and sign with the Broncos in 2023, where he would be reunited with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
    *********
    Who? Who are those that believe this?
    What are your sources?
    Could you cite one?
    I’m not offended by this, but this never ending speculation and unsubstantiated reporting gets tiresome.

    Lazard is a very good compliment to Matt LaFleur’s system.
    He’s the enforcer and he does a lot of the dirty work others would rather eschew.
    He has his role, he does it well and with a smile on his face.
    But he’s not necessarily a difference maker in the grand scheme.
    He’s got the body type the Packers love, but lacks overall speed.
    He’s just not going to beat many corners on his own.
    He’s usually schemed open.

    I’m glad he’ll be a part of this team for the 2022 season and I’m comfortable with him resuming his roll in the future.
    And if he decides to move on after this season, so be it, I’ll wish him well.
    But I just don’t see the Packers overpaying Allen.
    And I doubt anyone else will either.

  4. Lazard was the best WR2 on GB last year.

    #2 in receiving TD’s

    #2 in total receiving yards

    #2 in First Down’s

    Higher YPC than Adams

    Higher % of targets caught than MVS

    The bottom line is GB needs to sign this guy. He was a sneaky target when eyes were on Adams, and sure, maybe he’s not a true WR1 but if MVS is getting $10m/yr, and Lazard decimated MVS’s stats, I think $10m/yr is not a huge reach.

  5. Nobody wants lazzard except green bay. He only makes an NFL roster for the packers

