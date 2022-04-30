An abundance of top-30 visits isn’t necessarily a good thing

Getty Images

Generally speaking, teams can bring up to 30 players to the facility for a pre-draft visit. This has created another news tributary in the NFL waterways, with reports of which guy visits which team.

It’s often assumed that there’s a straight-line link between numbers of top-30 visits and league-wide interest. But that isn’t always the case.

In some cases, the fact that a player went on a bunch of top-30 visits means that the teams have real questions about the players that necessitate a close and careful opportunity to interact with him in a way far more meaningful than the limited snippets at the Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine.

And if a player had a lot of top-30 visits and then slides, it’s fair to wonder whether the team didn’t like what they heard during those visits.