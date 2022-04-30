Andy Reid: I know Patrick Mahomes is excited about adding Skyy Moore

USA TODAY Sports

After trading receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, the Chiefs had a clear need at receiver.

No one rookie who can completely replace Hill. But Kansas City did add Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan with the 54th overall pick in the second round.

In an interview with NFL Network on Saturday, head coach Andy Reid called Moore a unique player who did a “heck of a job” at the college level.

“We think it’s going to transfer right over to some of the things that we do here in the NFL,” Reid said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s not the tallest guy, but he’s got long arms, and he’s got big hands, and he’s such a secure catcher. He’s quick on his releases — you want to come up and bump-and-run him, which happens in this league, you better be able to have a counter to that. And we think he does a nice job with that.

“So we look forward to getting him in here. We have our rookie minicamp coming up at the end of the week, we look forward to getting him in and going.”

Plus, Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly expressed that he was fully on board with the pick.

“Pat was happy,” Reid said. “Pat called right away and was thanking Brett [Veach]. And he and I got to talk a little shop about how we can work him in and get him going. So I know Pat’s excited about it.”

Moore caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2021 at Western Michigan.