Bears agree to release Nick Foles

Getty Images

The MVP of Super Bowl LII is about to be a free agent, again.

The Bears have agreed to release quarterback Nick Foles. His agent Justin Schulman confirmed the news to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

The Bears opted to make the move on in lieu of continuing to search for a trade partner. “[G.M.] Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Schulman told Garafolo.

Foles earned a $4 million roster bonus on the first day of the 2022 league year. It’s unclear whether he agreed to give up any of that money to secure his release. He also had a non-guaranteed salary of $4 million for 2022.

A third-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, Foles started six games as a rookie and 10 in 2013. Against the Raiders in 2013, Foles tied an all-time single game record with seven touchdown passes. The Eagles traded him to the Rams in early 2015. He struggled there, and he landed in Kansas City the next year. His reunion with Andy Reid, who had drafted him in Philly, didn’t work. After considering retirement, Foles returned to the Eagles as a free agent in 2017. A December ACL tear to starter Carson Wentz opened the door for an incredible late-season run that culminated in a Super Bowl win.

Foles exited Philly again as a free agent in 2019 (after another great playoff run, thanks to a Wentz back injury, that ended in the divisional round), but Foles suffered a broken collarbone in his debut with the Jaguars. He was traded to the Bears in early 2020. He started seven games that year and one in 2021.

Once officially released, he can sign with any team. Options possibly include the Jaguars (given his connection to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson) and the Colts (given his connection to former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich). The backup to Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville is C.J Beathard, and the understudy to Matt Ryan in Indy is Sam Ehlinger.

Another intriguing option would be Tampa Bay, where Tom Brady could avoid shaking Foles’s hand after every game.