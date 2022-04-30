Bills take “Punt God” Matt Araiza

Getty Images

The Punt God wasn’t the first punter taken in this year’s draft, but he is now off the board.

The Bills took Matt Araiza in the sixth round with the 180th pick. Jordan Stout and Jake Camarada were the first two punters selected. They were both picked in the fourth round and landed with the Ravens and Buccaneers.

Araiza set an NCAA record, won the Ray Guy Award and earned the Punt God moniker by averaging 51.2 yards per kick for San Diego State during the 2021 season. He also served as the school’s placekicker, but he is not expected to do double duty at the professional level.

The Bills signed Matt Haack as a free agent this offseason, but he may find himself on the move if Araiza proves to be as effective in the pros as he was at the collegiate level.