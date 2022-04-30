Brian Gutekunst: We’ll see where Jordan Love’s future goes with us

Posted by Charean Williams on April 30, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
The Packers signed Aaron Rodgers to a four-year, $200 million contract last month, leaving Jordan Love‘s future in doubt. Love, whom the Packers traded up to draft 26th overall in 2020, will sit behind Rodgers for a third consecutive year.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst indicated before the draft he didn’t expect to field calls for Love. But who would trade for Love?

The sample size is too small for any team to give up much to get him, so he’s worth more to the Packers as a backup than to another team to compete for the starting job. Other than the Seahawks, NFL teams mostly have their quarterback room set and Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo have more skins on the wall than Love if a team was interested in a trade for a quarterback.

So the Packers are stuck with Love, and Love is stuck with the Packers for now.

“I think we’re excited about Jordan’s development,” Gutekunst said Friday, via Mike Clemens of the Wisconsin Radio Network. “He’s going into his third year. He showed really good signs last year. I think his future is bright.

“As far as what his future is with us, we’ll kind of see how that goes. Obviously, with what we’ve done with Aaron and how long Aaron wants to play, that will factor in down the road. But we’re not making any of those decisions right now.”

Love has appeared in six games with one start (that did not go well) and has thrown 62 passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

7 responses to “Brian Gutekunst: We’ll see where Jordan Love’s future goes with us

  3. The drafting of Love appears to have been a move to put Rodgers in his place, but enabled Rodgers to put the FO in their place, and Love having no place at all.

  4. Everyone wants to bash that pick, but I am still be cool with it, as he was protecting GB from forced to draft a QB from a class like this where Andy Dalton could have been the first one taken. I have said it before, Gutes job is to make the transition for GB easier after Rodgers is done, much like TT had to do with Favre, there will be tough and unpopular decisions that need to be made, but with the potential that defense has I am all for it.

  5. Its nice to be cool with a pick but we’re talking a 1st round pick that has essentially been wasted. Its a huge “what if” in terms of a player that could’ve contributed to winning some post season games. Now thats a BIG mess!

  6. Yes..and in that 1 start that didn’t go well, he had 1 touchdown 1 pick, a 190 yds passing and almost beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at KC. But please, don’t miss any chance to dump on the Packers & Love, I guess.

  7. How many years did Rodgers sit? Three? Just asking. Love has only sat one year. Preseason football was cancelled his first year.

