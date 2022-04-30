Brian Gutekunst: We’ll see where Jordan Love’s future goes with us

Getty Images

The Packers signed Aaron Rodgers to a four-year, $200 million contract last month, leaving Jordan Love‘s future in doubt. Love, whom the Packers traded up to draft 26th overall in 2020, will sit behind Rodgers for a third consecutive year.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst indicated before the draft he didn’t expect to field calls for Love. But who would trade for Love?

The sample size is too small for any team to give up much to get him, so he’s worth more to the Packers as a backup than to another team to compete for the starting job. Other than the Seahawks, NFL teams mostly have their quarterback room set and Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo have more skins on the wall than Love if a team was interested in a trade for a quarterback.

So the Packers are stuck with Love, and Love is stuck with the Packers for now.

“I think we’re excited about Jordan’s development,” Gutekunst said Friday, via Mike Clemens of the Wisconsin Radio Network. “He’s going into his third year. He showed really good signs last year. I think his future is bright.

“As far as what his future is with us, we’ll kind of see how that goes. Obviously, with what we’ve done with Aaron and how long Aaron wants to play, that will factor in down the road. But we’re not making any of those decisions right now.”

Love has appeared in six games with one start (that did not go well) and has thrown 62 passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions.