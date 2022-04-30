Browns draft a kicker, select Cade York in fourth round

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 30, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 LSU at UCLA
Getty Images

The first kicker of the 2022 draft has gone off the board.

The Browns selected Cade York out of LSU with the 124th overall pick in the fourth round.

York was one of the nation’s best kickers for the last three years. In 2021, he hit 15-of-18 field goals in 12 games while connecting on all 39 of his extra points. In LSU’s championship season of 2019, he scored 152 points — nailing 89-of-93 extra points and 21-of-27 field goals.

The Browns currently have Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt on their roster. But after the club used a fourth-round pick on York, it’s fair to expect that he’ll be Cleveland’s kicker at least to start the 2022 season.

As noted by Jake Trotter of ESPN, York is the highest-drafted kicker since the Buccaneers selected Roberto Aguayo in the second round in 2016.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Browns draft a kicker, select Cade York in fourth round

  1. HE SHOULD BE AN UPPER ECHELON KICKER FOR ATEAST THE NEXT 10 YEARS. I AM AN LSU HOMER AND WATCHED EVERY GAME IN THAT SPAN. WELL WORTH THE 4TH RD PICK.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.