Browns draft a kicker, select Cade York in fourth round

The first kicker of the 2022 draft has gone off the board.

The Browns selected Cade York out of LSU with the 124th overall pick in the fourth round.

York was one of the nation’s best kickers for the last three years. In 2021, he hit 15-of-18 field goals in 12 games while connecting on all 39 of his extra points. In LSU’s championship season of 2019, he scored 152 points — nailing 89-of-93 extra points and 21-of-27 field goals.

The Browns currently have Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt on their roster. But after the club used a fourth-round pick on York, it’s fair to expect that he’ll be Cleveland’s kicker at least to start the 2022 season.

As noted by Jake Trotter of ESPN, York is the highest-drafted kicker since the Buccaneers selected Roberto Aguayo in the second round in 2016.