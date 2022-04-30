Browns trade Troy Hill to Rams

Getty Images

Troy Hill is returning to the Rams.

Hill, a Browns cornerback who previously played six seasons for the Rams, is being traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Rams are giving up a 2023 fifth-round pick to acquire Hill.

The Browns drafted cornerback Martin Emerson in the third round and apparently decided that pick made Hill expendable.

Originally an undrafted rookie of the Bengals in 2015, Hill played only briefly in Cincinnati and then in New England before the Rams claimed him on waivers.

He left the Rams and signed with the Browns a year ago, but now he’s back.