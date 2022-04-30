Bucs begin fourth round by selecting Cade Otton

Getty Images

The fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft is underway and the Buccaneers have added another potential offensive weapon.

With the 106th overall pick, Tampa Bay has selected Washington tight end Cade Otton.

Otton was a four-year starter at Washington, garnering first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2020 when he caught 18 passes for 258 yards with three touchdowns in the pandemic-shortened season.

In 2021, he caught 28 passes for 250 yards with one TD, missing two games due to COVID-19 and two games to an ankle injury.

The Buccaneers needed to address tight end with Rob Gronkowski still contemplating retirement. G.M. Jason Licht has said that the Bucs will hold a roster spot for Gronkowski should he want it. But to this point, Gronkowski has not announced his return for 2022.

O.J. Howard has also departed the club through free agency, signing with the Bills.