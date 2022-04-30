Bucs still giving Rob Gronkowski time to decide on playing in 2022

Getty Images

The Buccaneers drafted a tight end at the top of the fourth round on Saturday.

But that doesn’t mean they’re closing the door on a reunion with Rob Gronkowski.

General Manager Jason Licht has been consistent on the topic throughout the offseason and addressed it again on Friday night, essentially saying that no pick the Bucs make would change Tampa Bay’s stance.

“I’m still giving him that time,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “We still talk. I think it didn’t matter if we drafted two tight ends. It wouldn’t matter. I think Rob welcomes that; the more the merrier for him. So that doesn’t show our hand on or foretell what’s going to happen in the future.”

Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards with six touchdowns in 2021, playing in 12 games. He’s said that if he’s going to play in 2022, it will only be for the Buccaneers.