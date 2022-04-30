Cardinals draft picks 2022: All of Arizona’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

After beginning the 2021 NFL season with a 7-0 record, the Arizona Cardinals lost six of their last ten regular season games. They then entered the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the NFC with a Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were blown out by the eventual Super Bowl champions, 34-11. Kyler Murray ended the game 19-34 with 137 yards and two interceptions while Arizona finished with a total of 61 rushing yards. DeAndre Hopkins suffered a torn MCL in Week 14 and sat out the rest of the season.

Kyler Murray has been the focus of the Cardinals’ offseason following the team’s blowout loss to the Rams. Murray removed all references to the Cardinals from his social-media accounts, a report came out that described Murray as “self-centered, immature and a finger pointer,” and Murray’s agent released a statement saying the QB wants a new deal. As of mid-April, the Cardinals have reportedly not made a contract offer to Murray, and while the quarterback could hold out, the financial costs of deciding to do so would likely be steep.

TE Zach Ertz, who was acquired mid-season from the Philadelphia Eagles, signed a three-year extension with Arizona. RB James Conner also re-signed with the team after agreeing to a three-year deal. Other re-signings this offseason include WR A.J. Green, LB Ezekiel Turner, DE Michael Dogbe, TE Maxx Williams and punter Andy Lee, while the Cardinals also added CB Jeff Gladney and LB Nick Vigil in free agency.

On the flip side, Arizona lost RB Chase Edmonds to the Miami Dolphins, WR Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars, DE Chandler Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders and OL Max Garcia to the New York Giants. The team also released DT Jordan Phillips and LB Jordan Hicks.

At the top of the wish list for the Cardinals in the 2022 Draft is likely a quality edge rusher and a wide receiver. Even with Hopkins coming back from injury, there isn’t much depth behind him and second-year Rondale Moore. Arkansas’s Treylon Burks could be a target for the Cardinal’s first-round selection.

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see where the Cardinals will be making picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 2: No. 55 – Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Round 3: No. 87 – Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

Round 3: No. 100 (from BAL) – Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

Round 6: No. 201 – Keontay Ingram, RB, USC

Round 6: No. 215

Round 7: No. 244

Round 7: No. 256

Round 7: No. 257

