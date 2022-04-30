Desmond Ridder calls himself “younger guy just like” Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

Desmond Ridder became the second quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Falcons took him in the third round on Friday night and Ridder said he had an inkling that he might wind up in Atlanta.

The reason for Ridder’s premonition was another move that the Falcons made this offseason. They signed Marcus Mariota after trading longtime starting quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts in March and Ridder said he sees himself as being in the same mold as Mariota, so the Falcons jumped firmly onto his radar.

“I didn’t want to put words into anyone’s mouth, but I’m like, man, like, you know, if they’re going to get [Mariota],” Ridder said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “Why not get a younger guy just like him? That’s obviously myself. So when they picked him up, that got me really excited for Atlanta.”

Ridder highlighted “our athletic abilities, our leadership, our ability to extend plays and be smart with the ball” when discussing similarities to Mariota and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said “it is refreshing” to have quarterbacks with similar skill sets because you don’t need to change much if there’s a change. Mariota’s history suggests that skill set might not be enough for a lasting answer to the quarterback question in Atlanta, but it appears to be the one they’re going with for the near future.