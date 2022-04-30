Desmond Ridder calls himself “younger guy just like” Marcus Mariota

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2022, 8:42 AM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

Desmond Ridder became the second quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Falcons took him in the third round on Friday night and Ridder said he had an inkling that he might wind up in Atlanta.

The reason for Ridder’s premonition was another move that the Falcons made this offseason. They signed Marcus Mariota after trading longtime starting quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts in March and Ridder said he sees himself as being in the same mold as Mariota, so the Falcons jumped firmly onto his radar.

“I didn’t want to put words into anyone’s mouth, but I’m like, man, like, you know, if they’re going to get [Mariota],” Ridder said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “Why not get a younger guy just like him? That’s obviously myself. So when they picked him up, that got me really excited for Atlanta.”

Ridder highlighted “our athletic abilities, our leadership, our ability to extend plays and be smart with the ball” when discussing similarities to Mariota and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said “it is refreshing” to have quarterbacks with similar skill sets because you don’t need to change much if there’s a change. Mariota’s history suggests that skill set might not be enough for a lasting answer to the quarterback question in Atlanta, but it appears to be the one they’re going with for the near future.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Desmond Ridder calls himself “younger guy just like” Marcus Mariota

  1. Yeah, that’s not exactly a flattering comparison…

    Hope his career goes better than Mariota’s.

  2. Mariota actually reminds me more of Steve Young. Well, maybe a younger guy, just like him. I think Ridder has a long way to go, so Mariota should get an opportunity to blossom, just like Steve Young did after several years in the league and changing teams. The Falcons are a much better team today than they were last season. Had Mariota come out of college this year, he’d have been the overall number one pick, and he’s still that guy. Just more experienced. Just like Steve Young.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.