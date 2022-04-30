Eagles set to sign Carson Strong

Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t draft a quarterback this year, but they are set to make an undrafted free agent addition to that position group.

According to multiple reports, they will be signing former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong.

Strong visited the Commanders and Steelers during the pre-draft process and was seen as a likely mid-to-late round pick, but he didn’t wind up getting selected. He was a three-year starter in college and completed over 70 percent of his passes the last two seasons while throwing for 63 touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts is on top of the depth chart at quarterback in Philadelphia with Gardner Minshew returning as the No. 2. Reid Sinnett is on the roster and will likely be Strong’s competition for a roster spot.