Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson’s contract: Nothing’s really changed on that front

Getty Images

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his contract, playing on the fifth-year option in 2022.

While Ravens front-office personnel all the way up to team owner Steve Bisciotti have expressed a willingness to extend Jackson, the quarterback has yet to engage the club in meaningful negotiations. Jackson does not have an agent and is representing himself.

As PFT reported at the beginning of the month, Jackson has told the Ravens that he’s currently too focused on having his best possible year and that he doesn’t want to do a deal until the 2022 season is over.

So it’s not entirely a surprise that G.M. Eric DeCosta said he didn’t have much of an update on Jackson’s contract when asked about it on Saturday afternoon.

“Nothing’s really changed on that front,” DeCosta said in his press conference. “I’m really excited because we’re excited about Lamar. He’s been working quite a bit out in California, down in Florida. We are getting great reports. We talk to him all the time, check in with him all the time. Talk to other players. And I believe — and I think coach feels this way — that we are really poised to have a great year on offense.”

Jackson won an MVP award in 2019 and has earned his way into being one of the highest-paid players in the league. He’s set to make $23 million guaranteed in 2022 playing on the fifth-year option.