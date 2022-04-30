Georgia’s 15 selections sets record for seven-round draft

Getty Images

Georgia won the national championship. Now, the Bulldogs have set a NFL draft record.

The school has had 15 players selected in the first six rounds, breaking the seven-round record for an NFL draft. Ohio State had 14 players drafted in 2004, and LSU had 14 taken in 2020. Texas had 17 in 1984 when the draft went 12 rounds.

In February, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he thought it was “unrealistic” that the Bulldogs would reach 15.

But defensive end Travon Walker (first round, Jaguars), defensive tackle Jordan Davis (first round, Eagles), linebacker Quay Walker (first round, Packers), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (first round, Packers), safety Lewis Cine (first round, Vikings), receiver George Pickens (second round, Steelers), running back James Cook (second round, Bills), linebacker Nakobe Dean (third round, Eagles), linebacker Channing Tindall (third round, Dolphins), running back Zamir White (fourth round, Steelers), punter Jake Cammarda (fourth round, Bucs), offensive guard Justin Shaffer (sixth round, Falcons), offensive guard Jamaree Salyer (sixth round, Chargers), cornerback Derion Kendrick (sixth round, Rams) and tight end John FitzPatrick (sixth round, Falcons) all have heard their names called during the three-day draft.

On Thursday night, the Bulldogs became the first college team in the common draft era to have five defensive players selected in the first round of a single draft. Four Florida State defenders (Ernie Sims, Kamerion Wimbley, Brodrick Bunkley and Antonio Cromartie) were selected in the first round of the 2006 draft and the four University of Miami defenders (Sean Taylor, Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Williams and Vince Wilfork) went in the first round of the 2004 draft.